Personalized plants for Valentine's Day? Calgary shop sells flora with names, personalities
With Valentine's Day just days away, many Calgarians are struggling to find the perfect present for their special someone.
Plantsie, a plant store located in Inglewood, may fit the bill as it's offering a fresh take on personalized plants.
Co-founder Jeff Bradshaw says the company was inspired to provide "more meaningful" gifts for the "special people in our lives."
Calgarians can make the plants 'meaningful’ by customizing while shopping.
"Our company is different," explained Bradshaw. "We sell tropical house plants, but all our plants come with a name and personality."
Plantsie has 12 different types of plants to choose from and buyers may pick a custom pot and name for their green friend, allowing for a more personal touch. The shop's website also offers care tips and other facts about your new plant.
"Flowers are great, chocolates are great," said Bradshaw, "but with a Plantsie it has meaning and lasts a lot longer than both chocolates and flowers."
This Valentine's Day, Plantsie is offering a variety of pre-made gift boxes for the convenience of Calgarians who love plants (and gifting them too!). Bradshaw is hopeful Calgarians consider creating and sending their own personalized Plantsie to their loved ones.
Find, and gift, your favorite plant at Plantsie’s website.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Entering the high in Calgary today
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau set to address ongoing trucker protests, blockades Friday afternoon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver remarks and hold a media availability in Ottawa Friday afternoon where he is expected to address the ongoing trucker protests and blockades set up across the country.
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over protests, blockade
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
How might Ontario's state of emergency put an end to 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa, Windsor?
How will Ontario's state of emergency declaration be used to clear what the premier described as 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa and Windsor?
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next week
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government will announce changes to COVID-19 measures at Canada's borders next week.
Who is who? A guide to the major players in the trucker convoy protest
CTVNews.ca takes a look at who has stepped forward publicly as the organizers and influential protesters of the Ottawa convoy.
5 P.E.I. minor hockey players suspended 25 games over racial slurs toward N.S. player
The governing body for hockey in Prince Edward Island is handing down 25-game suspensions to five players accused of hurling racial slurs toward a Nova Scotia goalie last November.
On the ice, a question: Where are the Black figure skaters?
Canadian figure skater Vanessa James, who skates in the pairs event with teammate Eric Radford, is the only Black figure skater competing for any nation in Beijing.
Edmonton
-
'The last one': 85-year-old African American still living in rural Alta. where family settled 7 decades ago
Vant Hayes, now 85, recalls what life was like when his family from Oklahoma settled in a small Alberta town during the 1940s.
-
Woman's disappearance 'out of character': Edmonton police
Edmonton police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen at the end of January.
-
Cause of death of man at Hope Mission still not known: EPS
The cause of the death of a man who was assaulted at Hope Mission early into the new year is still unknown after an autopsy.
Vancouver
-
Decades-old wedding ring found on B.C. beach; search for owner begins
A self-described 'ring finder' with a history of tracking down treasures is now searching for something else: the owner of a ring found in 45 centimetres of mud.
-
Victim knocked to the ground, kicked and robbed in midday New Westminster assault: police
Police are searching for witnesses and suspects following a midday assault near the New Westminster waterfront.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver strip mall stabbing victims are father and son, witnesses say
An investigation is underway in Coquitlam after a stabbing at a strip mall Thursday night. Witnesses say the victims were a father and son.
Atlantic
-
Police barricade street, schools close, ahead of anti-mandate protest in Fredericton
Police in Fredericton have barricaded a street in front of the provincial legislature, and schools in the downtown have closed in anticipation of a protest today against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
5 P.E.I. minor hockey players suspended 25 games over racial slurs toward N.S. player
The governing body for hockey in Prince Edward Island is handing down 25-game suspensions to five players accused of hurling racial slurs toward a Nova Scotia goalie last November.
-
Restorative justice to be used in resolving charges in Nova Scotia lobster pound riot
Prosecutors are offering restorative justice to 25 people accused in the ransacking of a Nova Scotia lobster pound at the centre of a dispute over Indigenous fishing rights.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | VicPD removed as defendant in sexual abuse lawsuit against Esquimalt police officers
The Victoria Police Department has been removed as a defendant in a $5.3-million lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges she was sexually abused by four police officers when she was a teenage informant more than 30 years ago.
-
Greater Victoria School Board suspends 2 trustees for bullying, harassment
The Greater Victoria School Board has suspended two trustees for misconduct after an investigation into complaints of bullying and harassment.
-
B.C. lawyer for Crown says stay application in old-growth logging case is flawed
A lawyer for the Crown says a court application asking for a stay of proceedings against those arrested at old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island is flawed and has no chance of succeeding.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto police to provide update plan for another possible round of weekend 'convoy' protests
Toronto police will be holding a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on their operational plans for dealing with another possible 'convoy' protest involving a large number of vehicles.
-
How might Ontario's state of emergency put an end to 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa, Windsor?
How will Ontario's state of emergency declaration be used to clear what the premier described as 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa and Windsor?
Montreal
-
Students mourn Lucas Gaudet, 16, who died after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
Protesters set to gather on Saturday in Montreal, police ready to ensure no streets are blocked
Just under a week after the trucks rolled out of the provincial capital in Quebec City, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Saturday to again call for an end to health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec police arrest 69-year-old with luring minors and child pornography charges
Quebec provincial police have arrested a Mascouche man on luring minors and child pornography charges.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario premier says Ottawa 'under siege,' declares state of emergency
Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, which he says will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa."
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Muskoka area as Ottawa dealt with escalating convoy protests
As the City of Ottawa prepared for a state of emergency, amid what police services in the region believed was an “insurrection” by "Freedom Convoy" protesters, Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford was spotted on a snowmobile trail in the Muskoka area.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as hospitalizations continue to drop
The health unit reported 31 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, the lowest hospitalization figures since late December.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 1,829, ICU admissions fall to 435
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in Ontario continues to drop.
-
Decline of COVID-19 in wastewater signal slowing in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Co-op CEO worries police aren't doing enough to fight shoplifting
The head of one of Saskatoon's largest retailers says police in Saskatoon are not adequately responding to shoplifting complaints and safety risks to staff.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe rutting
City and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police, school boards prepare for possible student walkout
As anti-mandate supporters continue to be vocal about their unhappiness with government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, some protestors are encouraging students to walk out of school.
-
Elliot Lake, Kirkland Lake among communities to receive new LTC beds
The Ontario government announced Friday it is adding 128 new and 100 upgraded long-term care beds at six long-term care homes in northern Ontario.
-
Hwy. 11 closed between Hearst and Longlac
Bad weather and poor driving conditions have closed Highway 11 between Hearst and Longlac, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba down to 656 Friday, four more deaths reported
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba have continued to drop, hitting 656 as of Friday.
-
What the upcoming loosened provincial restrictions mean for Manitoba schools
Under upcoming new health orders masks will still be required indoors for both students and staff and cohorts will continue for children in grades kindergarten to Grade 6.
Regina
-
City administration recommending Regina drop COVID-19 measures alongside province
City of Regina administration is recommending city council vote in favour of dropping all COVID-19 public health measures at the same time as the provincial government.
-
Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.
-
Regina schools removing proof of vaccination, masking policies to align with end of Sask. public health orders
Regina Public and Catholic schools announced they will be removing proof of vaccination and mandatory masking policies, as Saskatchewan’s public health orders come to an end this month.