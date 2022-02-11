Personalized plants for Valentine's Day? Calgary shop sells flora with names, personalities

Plantsies new pre-made Valentine's Day gifts. (Courtesy: Jeff Bradshaw) Plantsies new pre-made Valentine's Day gifts. (Courtesy: Jeff Bradshaw)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15

Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina