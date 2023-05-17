Pet advocacy centre provides hope for low-income Calgarians amid rising inflation

The cost of caring for animals has gone up exponentially for thousands of Calgary pet owners, but a new pet advocacy centre is hoping to provide a sense of hope for those who need it most.

Parachutes For Pets, a local non-profit group announced Wednesday it will soon be opening a 12,000-square-foot building located at 6120 1A St. S.W., this September.

The facility will shelter several animals and includes a pet food bank, emergency pet packs, a basic care space with extended vet support, public pet thrift store and educational programming.

Melissa David, the founder of Parachutes For Pets, notes that the initiative is greatly needed during what she calls an “affordability crisis” for Calgarians.

“We're easily averaging 70 to 80 requests each day for our pet food bank, lots of seniors especially. We even had one lady ask if we could help sell her toaster just so she could buy cat food,” David said.

“With the inflation prices, the cost of dog food has gone up $10 to $12 per bag. It's not affordable for most of us, let alone people on fixed incomes.”

The annual pace of inflation rose in April for the first time since it peaked in June last year when it hit 8.1 per cent.

Statistics Canada announced this week that its consumer price index was up 4.4 per cent compared with a year ago, up from a year-over-year increase of 4.3 per cent in March.

Gabrielle Crawford is a 67-year-old Calgarians living on seniors' benefits with little income to provide for her five-year-old pug, Lola.

She says the services that Parachutes For Pets provide are essential to keeping her dog alive and improving her mental health.

“Lola came down with allergies and they're $85 a month just for the allergy shot in the food, plus the special food became $90 per bag and it became very expensive for me,” said Crawford.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I learned that my dog was the most important thing in my world and I would never want to lose her and these people are making it possible for people to keep their animals even when they can't afford to.”

Keeping animals housed has also been a struggle as organizations that provide emergency help are also feeling the pinch of rising costs. Several animal shelters in the city are full, making it difficult for people to surrender their pets if they’re unable to take care of them.

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) confirmed that its shelters have been seeing a massive influx of animals for the past six months following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Deanna Thompson says more than 500 animals are being sheltered or fostered at any given time.

“We've never seen intake numbers as high as we have right now and unfortunately, coupled with that, we're seeing lower adoption numbers so the shelters are bursting at the seams,” she said.

“We have actually reduced our adoption fees though we're doing half price adoption fees, so it's actually quite affordable to adopt and the nice thing is that they all come spayed and neutered, vaccinated microchipped and, there's no additional costs.”

PET OWNERSHIP COSTS CONTINUE TO RISE

According to Seattle-based online pet marketplace, Rover, the average cost of pet ownership has substantially increased in Canada

A survey of 720 Canadian pet owners found that annual upkeep for a dog will cost anywhere from $460 to $3,140 this year, while cats will cost $350 to $1,380.

Upfront costs for new dog parents also range from $1,395 to $4,720 to set your home and pup up for success.

Extra costs of owning a pet including emergency vet bills, dental cleaning, dog grooming, walking, training or pet insurance is also estimated to cost anywhere from $2,060 to $5,600 according to the survey.

Rover notes that a dog’s breed also factors into how much Canadians spend with a French bulldog amongst the most expensive popular dogs to own coming in at $150 per month.

A poodle will run owners about $100 to $149 per month, while German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Shih Tzu type dogs will cost anywhere from $50 to $99 monthly.