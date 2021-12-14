Pet cat perishes as Martindale garage fire spreads into home

A mother and her young child escaped unscathed after fire broke out in the attached garage of the family's northeast home, but only three of their four pet cats survived.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Martha's Meadow Close N.E., in the community of Martindale, at around 9:30 a.m. following reports of a garage fire.

A woman who had been in the home at the time was alerted by smoke alarms and called 911 after escaping with her child and three of the family's cats.

Thick dark smoke was pouring from the garage and the home's front door when firefighters arrived. Efforts began to extinguish the blaze and find the missing cat.

The fire was doused before it could spread to neighbouring houses but the damage to the garage and home was extensive.

The missing pet was located and brought outside but attempts to resuscitate it with a pet oxygen kit were unsuccessful and it died on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Calgary Fire Department officials say the extent of the damage has displaced the three adults, three children and the surviving three cats who lived in the home.