CALGARY -- It's not a cat and it wasn't the very next day, but a missing pet has come back to its home in Airdrie.

Georgey, a red-footed tortoise, disappeared from its owner's backyard last week and has since returned.

"As mysterious as he disappeared, he has reappeared," said owner Theresa Dykstra.

"We are so happy and cannot thank you all enough for all the posts, media and TV coverage, words of encouragement and believing in the dream he would come home."

The 10-pound tortoise is the beloved pet of Dykstra's three-year-old son.