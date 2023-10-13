Petition asks for recall of Medicine Hat, Alta. mayor

A petition has been started in an effort to recall the mayor of a southern Alberta city.

The petition to recall Medicine Hat Mayor Linnsie Clark was started by resident Nicole Frey in response to high utility rates in the city.

She says her utility rates have increased by nearly $600 over the past few months.

Frey says residents have been trying to get in touch with the mayor for the past 20 months but haven't been successful.

Frey has 60 days to gather signatures from 40 per cent of eligible voters in the city for a declaration to be made that Clark should be removed from council.

The City of Medicine Hat published a public notice about the recall petition to its website on Thursday, including a photo showing a redacted version of the petition.

CTV News reached out to the City of Medicine Hat asking for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publishing. Should we get a response, this article will be updated.

Clark is the only full-time member of Medicine Hat council.