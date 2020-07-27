CALGARY -- An online petition has been launched asking the City of Calgary to create a statue of a real turkey.

That would be Turk, aka the Ramsay Turkey, who died Sunday in Bridgeland, the victim, some speculate, of a coyote attack.

The petition was launched by writer Andrew Jonathan, who described Turk as a "beacon of hope to our great city.

"Every time someone saw him they would light up with a huge smile," he added. "I think we should remember this great turkey with a memorial statue in the neighbourhood of Ramsay."

Jonathan's goal was to raise 1,000 signatures. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the petition had already generated over 900 signatures.