An Alix, Alberta woman who lost her husband to a crash involving an inexperienced commercial truck driver is calling on the federal government to improve regulations and training, and has found allies in the families affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy.

“My husband was killed in a crash in March of 2017,” said Pattie Fair. “With my health and safety background, I looked at that whole situation and really it was a senseless crash.”

“It was two young gentlemen, new drivers, in a truck and I just didn’t feel they were adequately trained or supervised.”

Fair began circulating a paper petition calling for change within the industry, visiting truck stops and speaking with veteran truckers. “When I went to the logging conference I thought these guys aren’t going to take this petition well because I was asking for more standards and regulations to be developed. I came away that day with 300 signatures. They totally supported it.”

The petition calls for:

The formation of national standards and regulations

A graduated Class 1 licensing system

Truck driving to be designated as a skilled trade within the National Occupational Classification Code, a move that will help driver’s secure funding for training

In January of this year, the petition was registered with the House of Commons and made available online. Shortly after that, Fair was approached by families of the Humboldt Broncos.

“We all have just joined forces. We’re working hard to try to bring some awareness to how inadequate our Class 1 licensing system is.”

Carol and Lyle Brons’ daughter Dayna was the Humboldt Broncos’ athletic therapist. The 24-year-old was severely injured in the crash and succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The Brons said they knew they wanted to do something in Dayna’s memory to bring something positive from the tragedy, and they found that in Fair’s petition.

“We all agreed that this was something that we needed to work on,” said Carol Brons. “We put our names to it and then Kelly Block, the MP for the Humboldt area, she’s the one that sponsored it into parliament.”

“In our experience, with Dayna being in the accident with the Broncos, it was a driver coming in from Alberta with very little training and very little experience and driving a load that he wasn’t prepared to haul.”

Lyle Brons, who at one time worked as a truck driver after securing his Class 1 in the early 1980s, says the industry needs to be improved. “This petition is calling for Canada-wide, minimum entry training along with graduated driver’s licences and monitoring of the training schools to make sure they’re doing their job of properly training the drivers and it’s also asking for truck driving to be a recognized trade.”

Fair says she has grown close to the Brons and other Humboldt Broncos families. “Together, it’s kind of healing in a way for all of us to do something positive, to try to ensure this never happens again.”

The petition will remain open until Tuesday, May 24. To sign the petition visit E-2005 (Trucking and truckers)

