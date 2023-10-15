Pets killed in Inglewood house fire, resident able to escape

The resident of a home that caught fire in Inglewood Saturday night was able to make it out safely, but two cats did not.

The Calgary Fire Department received a 911 call about a fire along the 2700 block of 16A Street S.E. around six o’clock Saturday night.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the front windows of the fourplex.

Fire crews fought the fire from the outside before moving inside to bring the flames under control.

Fire officials say the resident of the home suffered some smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to hospital.

There was nobody else home at the time, but two of the resident’s cats were found dead inside.

Officials say while the fire was contained to the room where the fire started, the lower attached unit was damaged by smoke.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The fire department reminds Calgarians to ensure they have working smoke alarms and an evacuation plan in place for their home and everyone who lives there.