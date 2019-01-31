A family of four is safe but their cat and hamster did not survive an afternoon fire in a southwest neighbourhood.

According to Calgary Fire Department officials, fire crews responded to a home in the 200 block of Oakhampton Place S.W. shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a homeowner encountered smoke at the entrance to the residence.

Firefighters were met by heavy smoke and extreme heat in the house and determined the fire had started in the basement. The blaze was extinguished and the family’s cat and hamster were found inside the home.

Despite the efforts of fire crews, including an attempt to perform CPR on the cat, the two pets did not survive.

Fire officials confirm the smoke detectors inside the house were operational but no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Two adults and two children have been displaced from their home as a result of the extensive damage frome the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews remained on scene into the evening to monitor hotspots.