The Peyto Lake and Bow Summit areas along the Icefields Parkway are set to close in mid-August for the remainder of the year so crews can make needed improvements.

The closure includes parking lots, restrooms, trails and viewpoints.

Popular since the Icefields Parkway opened in 1941, the area draws some 300,000 visitors each year from across Canada and around the world.

The exact date of the closure and start date for the work will be dependent on weather and availability of a contractor.

Visitors are encouraged to use alternative areas, including: