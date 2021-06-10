CALGARY -- CALGARY -- The PGA Mackenzie Tour will return to Country Hills Golf Club from September 13 to 19 with the ATB Financial Classic.

So far, the ATB Financial Classic is the only PGA tournament planned to be hosted in Calgary this year.

There has been no announcement yet stating if fans will be allowed at the tournament or not.

The tour is giving competitive opportunities to players already in Canada through eight tournaments scheduled across the country that begins in July and ends in October.

The tour will begin in Quebec the week of July 26 then stop off in P.E.I. and Toronto before heading west.

Approvals to return to competition still needs to be granted but organizers are optimistic based on vaccine rollout.

Last summer, the tour conducted tournaments for player groupings in Canada, which will serve as a model in 2021.

The qualifying round of the Mackenzie Tour wrapped up in May with the Canada West 3 Tournament in Courtenay, B.C.

That went off without a hitch, setting the precedent for the rest of the Canadian season this year.

“What I’m most excited about is that these players will have opportunities to compete at PGA Tour-sanctioned events, and the tour offering some compelling season-ending incentive for these players,” said Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard.

The top player at the conclusion of the season will earn full status on the 2022 Mackenzie Tour.