CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance video of a woman who may have information in connection with the disappearance of a Chestermere, Alta. woman who is presumed dead.

The last known whereabouts of 69-year-old Vida Smith were in northeast Calgary on the afternoon of July 21. Smith had travelled to Calgary to meet with a friend and never returned home.

Kevin Errol Barton, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Smith's disappearance. As of Thursday, Smith's body has not been located.

An additional 27 firearms-related charges have been laid against Barton since his arrest on July 31.

Investigators believe a woman may have witnessed an exchange between a man and a woman in a white SUV in the parking lot of the Sunridge ATB location in the 2500 block of 32nd St. N.E. on the afternoon of Smith's disappearance.

The potential witness is not considered a suspect.

"From what we observed on CCTV, we believe this woman witnessed something that caught her attention as she was walking by the vehicle," said Acting S/Sgt. Stuart Cole of the CPS homicide unit in a statement released Thursday. "We're very interested in speaking with her and are looking for the public's help to identify her."

The woman in the surveillance footage is described as:

Short

Having a slim to medium build

Wearing glasses

At the time, the potential witness was wearing:

A black head covering

A black long sleeved shirt

A loose fitting black and white skirt

A black backpack

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may submitted to Crime Stoppers.