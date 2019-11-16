CALGARY – Police are still looking for a suspect in connection with an assault that left a man in critical condition and have released a surveillance photo of an individual they believe to be responsible for the attack.

Officers were called to the 7 Street LRT platform at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of person in medical distress.

When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been seriously injured.

According to their initial investigation, police say the victim was struck in the face by another man while on the train. A struggle ensued and the victim fell to the ground.

The suspect fled the train when it reached the 7 Street station.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS where he remains in life-threatening condition.

The suspect is described as:

Black

In his mid-30s

5'8" (173 cm) tall

He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a light brown hoodie, green cargo pants and black boots.

Investigators add he was carrying a skateboard and had his hood pulled up over his head.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police through the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store