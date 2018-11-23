The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public after a school, a home and several vehicles were damaged some time Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

According to police, the vandalism spree took place in the communities of Douglasdale and McKenzie Lake between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

At least thirteen vehicles were damaged in the 14000 block of Mount McKenzie Drive Southeast as the offenders slashed tires, broke mirrors and tagged the exteriors. Investigators say a nearby school and at least one home were also damaged with graffiti.

Police have secured a photograph of a suspect vehicle in connection with the vandalism.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, has surveillance footage of the offenders, or had their property damaged is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.