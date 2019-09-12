Photo released of suspect vehicle in Inglewood hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Surveillance image of the suspect vehicle in a July 26 hit-and-run in Inglewood that sent one person to hospital (CPS)
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:13AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:57AM MDT
The Calgary Police Service continues to seek tips from the public in connection to a hit-and-run in July that left a woman injured.
On the afternoon of Friday, July 26, a woman in her 20s was walking her dog near the Pearce Island Estate's north parking lot when a pickup truck turned the corner and struck her.
The driver of the truck failed to remain at the scene and is believed to have drove over a curb and into a metal gate during the getaway.
The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition. Her dog fled the area after the collision but was recovered a short time after.
Police describe the suspect vehicle as a lifted, newer model, white Toyota Tacoma quad cab with:
- Tinted windows
- Black rims
- A black bumper
- Tinted headlight covers
Anyone who witnessed the crash or recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers