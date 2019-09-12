The Calgary Police Service continues to seek tips from the public in connection to a hit-and-run in July that left a woman injured.

On the afternoon of Friday, July 26, a woman in her 20s was walking her dog near the Pearce Island Estate's north parking lot when a pickup truck turned the corner and struck her.

The driver of the truck failed to remain at the scene and is believed to have drove over a curb and into a metal gate during the getaway.

The woman was transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition. Her dog fled the area after the collision but was recovered a short time after.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a lifted, newer model, white Toyota Tacoma quad cab with:

Tinted windows

Black rims

A black bumper

Tinted headlight covers

Anyone who witnessed the crash or recognizes the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers