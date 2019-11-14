CALGARY – The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery outside Cowboys Casino as well as a break-in in a northwest neighbourhood.

In the early-morning hours of Sunday, July 14, a man at Cowboys Casino had a conversation with three people who convinced him to follow them to one of their cars. While in the vehicle, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the man and demanded his bank card and PIN.

The victim escaped from the car and called for help.

Police arrested two of the suspects and a search of the car resulted in the seizure of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a hunting knife and bear spray.

The third suspect, an unidentified man, evaded capture by fleeing the area on foot.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been involved in an overnight break-in in Panorama Hills later in the summer.

In the late hours of Aug. 31 or early morning hours of Sept. 1, a man gained access to a home on Pantego Avenue N.W. through the attached garage. A wallet and keys to two vehicles were stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance image or has information regarding either crime is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.