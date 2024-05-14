CALGARY
Calgary

    • Photos of Calgary break-and-enter suspects released

    Calgary police released these photos of two break-and-enter suspects on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout) Calgary police released these photos of two break-and-enter suspects on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Calgary Police Service handout)
    Calgary police are working to identify two men believed to be responsible for a series of break-and-enters last month.

    Six break-ins were reported in Calgary between April 2 and 12, all of which are believed to have been committed by the same suspects.

    A seventh break-and-enter at a Red Deer jewelry store is believed to be connected.

    Police describe the first suspect as between 40 to 60 years old, between 5'10" to 6' tall (178 to 183 centimetres) and 220 pounds with a medium build. He also has light-coloured or grey medium-length hair with slight balding.

    The second suspect is between 20 to 30 years old, between 5'6" to 5'9" tall (168 to 175 centimetres) and 170 pounds with a slim build, brown hair and a beard.

    "It is believed the suspects targeted businesses that sold high-end jewelry, bicycles and tools, and used a stolen, white 2015 Mercedes-Benz 2500 sprinter van during each of the incidents," police said in a Tuesday news release.

    Police have since recovered the van.

    Anyone with information about the incidents or who knows the identities of the suspects is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

