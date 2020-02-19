CALGARY -- The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE) is calling on the federal government to reject a proposed oilsands mine project in northern Alberta due to uncertainty regarding the potential impact on the health of the local community.

In its Feb. 3 letter to the prime minister and the minister of environment and climate change, CAPE expressed its disappointment with the government's dismissal of community concerns regarding potential increases in cancer rates, food contamination and pollution. The letter was signed by 175 health experts.

CAPE says the conclusions were based on inconclusive health studies of a much smaller scope than the necessary comprehensive assessments into the long term health effects of the project that have not been funded.

The proposed site of the $20.6 billion Teck Resources Frontier project is located approximately 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.