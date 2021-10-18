Pickup truck pulled from retention pond along Stoney Trail, no sign of driver

CALGARY -

A truck landed in a storm pond near the Deerfoot Trail–Stoney Trail interchange in northeast Calgary Sunday night but the driver has yet to be located.

Police, EMS and members of the Calgary Fire Department aquatic response team responded to the area at around 11 p.m. after the driver left the road while navigating the ramp from Deerfoot Trail to westbound Stoney Trail and splashed into the pond.

The pickup truck was found, but the dive team found no indication the driver was still in the water.

It took roughly two hours to recover the vehicle from the pond

An investigation into the crash continues.