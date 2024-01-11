Pincher Creek man charged with arson

A 35-year-old Pincher Creek man is facing a number of charges for two fires that RCMP say were deliberately set.

At 5 p.m. on Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to two fires in the southern Alberta town.

The first involved a downtown business while the second was at a home a few blocks away.

RCMP say the investigation into both discovered that accelerants were used.

A man seen fleeing the scene of the house fire was arrested by RCMP.

He is charged with two counts of arson, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and disarming/attempting to disarm a peace officer.

The accused is expected in the Alberta Court of Justice in Pincher Creek on Jan. 11.