CALGARY -- A man has confined himself inside a northeast home and Calgary police are asking Pineridge residents to take shelter or avoid the area while investigators work to resolve the situation.

Police were called to the 600 block of Pineland Road N.E. on Thursday morning and confirm multiple shots were fired.

Police are asking residents near the area, who are currently at home, to remain in their homes until further notice and to take direction from officers at the scene.

Those returning home are being advised to avoid the area and roads surrounding the home connected to the investigation have been blocked off to traffic.

Buses have been brought in to the local fire hall for people who need a place to shelter.

Officers have been trying to communicate with the man for hours with no luck.

Police have contained the scene but say it remains a volatile situation.

