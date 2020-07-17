CALGARY -- Calgary is once again in the developmental periphery for stormy weather.

Unstable activity will glide off the foothills this afternoon but likely won’t reach its maxima for potential energy until it’s beyond the city. That notwithstanding, severe storm watches are again possible for Calgary this afternoon.

The storm bands could potentially offer ping pong ball-sized hail at their peak, but conditions are expected to work against the likelihood of hail that size; yesterday’s wave of storms through Edmonton and down toward Red Deer were guided along by a cold front whereas today’s activity is guided by a westerly upper air pattern, which is far from the same degree of organization that yesterday saw. Generally that translates to "less teeth" in our storm outlook, though our isolated severe storms could still yield a measure of damaging hail, driving rain, and strong wind.

Funnel clouds could be a factor this afternoon and evening through central and northern Alberta. These are capable of producing landspout tornadoes, which are the weakest type of tornado but still demand respect for their ability to topple trees and fling debris. Speaking of, yesterday offered two tornado watches; one through the Leduc – Wetaskiwin – Camrose area around the dinner hour, and the other through Red Deer – Ponoka – Stettler just past 7 pm. I’ve seen no confirmed reports of a tornado as of yet.

The exact same formula for severe activity (golf ball-sized hail, tornado potential) that was patterned over central Alberta yesterday has repositioned through southern Manitoba today.

Here’s our forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, late-day showers and thundershowers possible

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: overnight showers, then clearing, low 10°

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, late-day thundershower potential

Daytime high: 21°

Evening: some cloud, low 11°

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, late-day thundershower potential

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: mainly clear, low 12°

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 22°

Evening: some cloud, low 13°

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, late-day thundershower potential

Daytime high: 26°

Evening: some cloud, low 13°

As a quick recap to yesterday’s storm band, the cold front responsible for those storms didn’t swing far enough south to affect us, which is why we’re leading by thanking Marion in Vulcan and Karen from north of Hanna for these shots of yesterday’s storms!

You can submit your weather photos here!



