'Pink is the new black': Hitmen set to debut third jerseys Sunday against Prince Albert

Pink is the new black for the Calgary Hitmen.

The WHL team revealed their third jerseys Wednesday, sporting a new take on the team’s original logo from its debut 1995-96 season.

The jerseys will be worn by the players for the first time Sunday, when the Hitmen host the Prince Albert Raiders at the Saddledome.

Pink is the new black.



Introducing our third jerseys 🔥



A new take on the original logo. See them on the ice for the first time this Sunday, January 21st.



Gets yours now at the @CGYTeamStore! pic.twitter.com/Mancd0ty7o — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, five Hitmen were named in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings. The list is compiled by the NHL to rank prospects for the upcoming 2024 NHL draft. Prospects are split into both North American and International categories.

Hitmen defenceman Carter Yakemchuk was rated the sixth-best prospect, forward Carson Wetsch was rated #44, and forward Keets Fawcett (163), forward Chase Valliant (195), and defenceman Dax Williams (211) were also named to the list.

The kids are alright!



ICYMI: Five Hitmen Players have been listed by NHL Central Scouting in it's Midterm rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft.



Details 📰https://t.co/YasjzxEIOX pic.twitter.com/BwZ3ZXlWNT — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 16, 2024

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday night contest against the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.