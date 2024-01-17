CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Pink is the new black': Hitmen set to debut third jerseys Sunday against Prince Albert

    The Calgary Hitmen will wear their third jerseys Sunday in a game against Prince Albert. (Photo: X@!WHLHitmen) The Calgary Hitmen will wear their third jerseys Sunday in a game against Prince Albert. (Photo: X@!WHLHitmen)
    Share

    Pink is the new black for the Calgary Hitmen.

    The WHL team revealed their third jerseys Wednesday, sporting a new take on the team’s original logo from its debut 1995-96 season.

    The jerseys will be worn by the players for the first time Sunday, when the Hitmen host the Prince Albert Raiders at the Saddledome.

    Meanwhile, five Hitmen were named in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings. The list is compiled by the NHL to rank prospects for the upcoming 2024 NHL draft. Prospects are split into both North American and International categories.

    Hitmen defenceman Carter Yakemchuk was rated the sixth-best prospect, forward Carson Wetsch was rated #44, and forward Keets Fawcett (163), forward Chase Valliant (195), and defenceman Dax Williams (211) were also named to the list.

    The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is scheduled for June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

    Next up for the Hitmen is a Friday night contest against the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. military launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen

    The U.S. military fired another wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites Wednesday, multiple U.S. officials said, marking the fourth time in days it has directly targeted the group in Yemen as violence that ignited in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war continues to spill over in the Middle East.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News