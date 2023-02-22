Pink Shirt Day events held in Calgary as citizens take a stand against bullying

Several events were held around Calgary on Wednesday to mark Pink Shirt Day — an annual initiative aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.

HITMEN HOST PINK SHIRT DAY GAME

Over 10,000 students and teachers wearing pink shirts filled the seats at the Scotiabank Saddledome to cheer on the Calgary Hitmen as they took on the Winnipeg Ice in the Telus Be Brave #EndBullying game.

"It’s so much more than a hockey game today," said Mike Moore, vice president of the Hitmen.

"It’s to send a message that we need to treat people the way we want to be treated, treat people the right way."

This is the first time the anti-bullying hockey game has taken place in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those involved say the need for events like this continue to grow as more bullying happens online.

"If we can make a difference in one person’s life from today’s game, then we’ve made a difference," Moore said.

Moore adds that young players can help spread the message that bullying is wrong.

"Having those role models that are part of that environment, so to speak, is important, and our guys can be role models, one: by teaching, and two: by learning," he said.

Randy Chevrier, former long snapper for the Calgary Stampeders, says athletes have a role to play in anti-bullying initiatives.

"I realized I had a platform when I played for the Stampeders and I wanted to do something positive with it," said Chevrier, who is currently a community safety officer with the Calgary Fire Department.

"Oftentimes, it’s a small, kind act by someone that witnesses bullying that can end it, or that can save a life."

Tyler Smith, a Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor and mental health advocate, urges people to talk about how they’re feeling.

"I went down the 'suffering in silence' route … being back in Humboldt that second time, and trying to play again, it got to a point where I knew that putting my emotions on the back burner and trying so hard to put this mask on was affecting my relationships."

Smith says being kind can go a long way.

"To be able to hold space for compassion and hold space for empathy and hold space for those small acts of kindness in your life really will have a profound effect on the people around you."

IMMIGRANT SERVICES CALGARY HOLDS ANTI-BULLYING SYMPOSIUM

Over at the Kerby Centre, Immigrant Services Calgary hosted its first-annual anti-bullying initiative symposium.

"In 2019, a young girl from Syria at the age of nine died by suicide as a result of incessant bullying she was facing at school for her accent, her appearance, even her academic performance," said Casey Kennedy, chief client services officer for Immigrant Services Calgary.

Since then, the non-profit organization has been working to develop a curriculum to address racial bullying.

The symposium allowed local agencies and community members to provide feedback.

"There is urgency here, particularly because we are welcoming more newcomers to Canada in the coming years," Kennedy said.

"We need to be proactive in understanding and being equipped with the right skills to intervene and prevent bullying."

Immigrant Services Calgary says it is working to have the curriculum available across Canada.