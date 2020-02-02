EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney leaves Monday for a week-long trip to Montreal and Washington to promote trade and pipelines.

During his stop in Montreal, Kenney will outline to business leaders how all Canadians benefit from a strong energy sector and why his province should be their preferred energy source.

In Washington, Kenney is scheduled to meet with U.S. governors with strong ties to the Alberta economy. He'll also sit down with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute.

The topics of the meetings will be what the premier called "critical issues:" the North American Free Trade Agreement and construction of Line 3 and Keystone XL.

The trip, on which Kenney is taking three political staff, will cost about $32,000 dollars.

He'll return Feb. 9.

Fellow Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan premiers Doug Ford, François Legault and Scott Moe are also going to the National Governors Association in Washington.