Plane crashes near Kananaskis Village

Emergency crews have been deployed to Heart Creek Day Use Area, near where a plane crashed Friday night in Kananaskis country.

The plane, a Piper PA32, departed Springbank Airport around 9 p.m. Friday night. It crashed about three kilometres from Kananaskis Village.

The emergency locator transmitter was automatically activated when it crashed, at which point the Transportation Safety Board notified the RCMP.

TSB spokesperson Liam MacDonald said he believed the crash was north of the village in an area difficult to access.

An EMS spokesperson said they were called to the staging location at Heart Creek Trail at 7:45 Saturday morning, but no patients were transported from the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.