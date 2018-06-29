Rescue crews in B.C. are now looking for a plane that went missing after it took off from Springbank Airport west of Calgary on Thursday morning.

The rescue centre, based in Victoria, says the plane took off at 10:00 a.m. and was enroute to Kelowna and then onto Nanaimo after a few more planned stops.

Officials were alerted to the issue after receiving a transmission from the aircraft’s electronic locator beacon about an hour after it took off.

There are two people on board the plane, identified as a Cessna 182.

Helicopters and ground crews are searching an area between Merritt and Hope, B.C. for any sign of the plane.

They say that inclement weather is making the search effort difficult.