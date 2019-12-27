CALGARY -- Hundreds of hockey and ringette players hit the ice at Chestermere Lake, in the second annual Tim Hortons Western Canada pond hockey championships Friday.

For many of the players, who range in age and skill level from tyke, to midget, and adult rec league, it's the first time they've ever played on an outdoor ice rink.

"You know, it's right back to grassroots hockey, old time hockey just sit out on the pond. It's a great for a lot of kids," says tournament chair Alex Halat. “Now with urban sprawl, there isn't much opportunity around Calgary and area to play hockey like we did when we were kids."

Jeanette DeSmet came to the tournament to watch her son Weston play.

"I think it's really that the natural habitat of hockey. This is where it all began. You know, it takes you back to the real roots of hockey," she said. "This is who we are in Canada. You can play hockey anywhere."

The tournament also raises money and donations for charity. This year it is helping the Chestermere Food Bank and the Children’s Cottage Society.

"We love this tournament. It’s one of a kind and it’s so remarkable..There are so many people that come," said Elisha Jackson, director of development for The Children’s Cottage Society. "Over and above the funds it brings, it helps bring awareness to the Children’s Cottage."

The number of teams and players has almost doubled since 2018, and organizers expect it to continue to grow as they plan the 2020 event.

This year's tournament runs from Friday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 29.