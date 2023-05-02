Playground at Airdrie elementary school scorched by early morning fire

Airdrie RCMP are looking for help to learn more about a suspicious fire at an elementary school playground.

Fire crews, along with police, were called to École Edwards Elementary just after midnight on Tuesday.

Officials say a number of people set fire to the rubber surface of the playground and the flames spread to the equipment.

The fire was extinguished, but the play structures were damaged as a result.

(Supplied/RCMP)

RCMP are looking for help, including anyone who may have security camera footage of the scene.

Tips can be sent to Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going online.