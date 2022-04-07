Playground in Monarch, Alta. will be upgraded this year

Tommy Osborne -

A playground in the southern Alberta hamlet of Monarch will be upgraded this year with a design inspired by area residents.

Officials with Lethbridge Country say they asked Monarch residents for feedback on a proposed design and to tell them what equipment they most wanted to see.

The finalized design is meant to have something for kids of all ages, including:

Swing sets with smaller seats designed for younger kids

A variety of climbing equipment

Slides

Monkey bars

Expressions swing

Merry-go-round

Digger and spring riders

Activity panels

It’s not just the playground that’s receiving upgrades; officials say new picnic tables and a bike rack will be added as well.

The tennis court and basketball court will also see some improvements.

Construction is scheduled for May or June, depending on weather and material supply.

If you’re interested in the project timeline you can visit the Lethbridge County's website.

Monarch is located about 25 kilometres northwest of Lethbridge.