CALGARY -- Playgrounds will remains closed in Calgary due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but sports fields are back open for use, with a number of restrictions.

League play is still barred on sports fields but teams are able to do dryland and skills training, said Calgary Emergency Management Chief Tom Sampson, as long as groups adhere to the provincial cap of 15 people and participants don't touch the same ball or piece of equipment with their hands — or each other.

An example, he said, would be a soccer skills camp. Players can train together but shouldn't get within two metres of each other and must have their own ball.

Playgrounds were also reopened in other parts of the province on Thursday, but continued high numbers of cases in Calgary meant that can't be done here just yet, said Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

"It's because they are high-touch areas where it's impossible to to do contact tracing," he said. "In other words, kids will touch the slide, the swings, the ladder, the monkey bars, and if another kid comes by 15 minutes later and touches the same areas and unfortunately contracts the virus, there's no way of tracing that."

Some businesses in Calgary began to reopen Thursday morning as part of Phase 1 of the provincial economic relaunch plan.

But while retail stores in Calgary are able to begin operating once again — with rules in place around capacity and social distancing — bars, pubs restaurants and cafes won't reopen until at least May 25.

Several restaurant owners say they were caught off guard by the sudden shift to a regional reopening by the province.

Nenshi said he understands the owners would be upset, adding he was told of the regional relaunch by the province only hours before it was announced publicly. Despite that, he thinks it was the right decision.

"It is a decision that is made by Dr. (Deena) Hinshaw and supported by the provincial government," he said. "I certainly have a lot of sympathy for the folks who are saying, 'I wish we had a bit more time to plan for this,' I think that is a very, very, valid thing to say ... but I want to clarify that it's the right thing to do."

As of Wednesday, there are 6,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with 5,076 of those considered recovered. There have been 118 deaths attributed to the virus.

Between May 11 and 18, anyone in the Calgary Health Zone is able to get tested for the virus, however there is a daily limit of 1,000 for asymptomatic people.

Residents are encouraged to visit the province's online self assessment tool.