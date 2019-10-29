'Plethora of stolen property' seized following Trans-Canada Highway speeding investigation
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 7:28AM MDT
CALGARY – Two alleged thieves face charges after their apparent unwillingness to observe the speed limit drew the attention of an Alberta sheriff.
On Saturday, a sheriff stopped a vehicle that had been speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary city limits. The driver of the vehicle was arrested after the sheriff determined the man was in breach of his release conditions.
During the ensuing investigation, police seized what RCMP officials referred to in a statement as "a plethora of stolen property" as well as weapons and drugs including:
- A credit card reader
- Stolen credit cards, bank cards and gift cards
- Counterfeit U.S. currency
- Stolen electronics, watches, sunglasses and jewelry
- Numerous cell phones
- Break-in tools
- Methamphetamine
The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old John Cortez, and the passenger, 32-year-old Tyler Schatschneider, have been charged in connection with the investigation. Their collective charges include:
- Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Possession of instruments suitable for breaking into any place
- Possession of counterfeit money
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Breaching conditions
Cortez was remanded into custody, while Schatschneider was released from custody on a $3,000 no deposit recognizance. The accused are scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Tuesday.