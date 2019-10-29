CALGARY – Two alleged thieves face charges after their apparent unwillingness to observe the speed limit drew the attention of an Alberta sheriff.

On Saturday, a sheriff stopped a vehicle that had been speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary city limits. The driver of the vehicle was arrested after the sheriff determined the man was in breach of his release conditions.

During the ensuing investigation, police seized what RCMP officials referred to in a statement as "a plethora of stolen property" as well as weapons and drugs including:

A credit card reader

Stolen credit cards, bank cards and gift cards

Counterfeit U.S. currency

Stolen electronics, watches, sunglasses and jewelry

Numerous cell phones

Break-in tools

Methamphetamine

The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old John Cortez, and the passenger, 32-year-old Tyler Schatschneider, have been charged in connection with the investigation. Their collective charges include:

Possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of instruments suitable for breaking into any place

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Breaching conditions

Cortez was remanded into custody, while Schatschneider was released from custody on a $3,000 no deposit recognizance. The accused are scheduled to appear in Cochrane provincial court on Tuesday.