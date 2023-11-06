'Plow Chica Plow Plow': Cochrane asks residents to vote for names of snowplows, street sweeper
The Town of Cochrane is asking residents for their input as they prepare to name four snow plows and a street sweeper.
The Town of Cochrane is asking residents for their input as they prepare to name four snow plows and a street sweeper.
The town challenged Grade 3 students from seven schools to submit their most creative names.
Town administration then reviewed and shortlisted the names based on creativity, popularity and how well the names "capture the unique spirit" of Cochrane, officials said.
Now, community members get to vote for their favourites.
The winning names will adorn the side of the vehicles.
Proposed snow plow names include:
- Plowy McPlowface
- Rusty the Snow Plow
- Snow Plow Rocky
- Snow Ball
- Snow Crusher
- Plow Chica Plow Plow
- Blizzo
- Snow Eater
- Snowy Deer Snow Plow
- Sleetwood Mac
- Blizzard of Oz
- Ctrl+Salt+Delete
- Yerr a blizzard, Harry
- Saul T. Streets
- The Snow Digger
- Super Scooper
- Snowbell
Proposed street sweeper names include:
- Very Sweepy
- Wildflower the Street Sweeper
- Dust Booter
- Sweeping Beauty
- Hurry Hard
- Storm Sweeper
- Cochrane Deer Street Sweeper
- Gotta Sweep
- Mr. Dusty Dirt Devil
- Dusty
- Super Sweeper
Residents have until Nov. 27 to vote by visiting letstalkcochrane.ca.