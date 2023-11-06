'Plow Chica Plow Plow': Cochrane asks residents to vote for names of snowplows, street sweeper

The Town of Cochrane is asking residents for their input as they prepare to name four snow plows and a street sweeper.

The town challenged Grade 3 students from seven schools to submit their most creative names.

Town administration then reviewed and shortlisted the names based on creativity, popularity and how well the names "capture the unique spirit" of Cochrane, officials said.

Now, community members get to vote for their favourites.

The winning names will adorn the side of the vehicles.

Proposed snow plow names include:

Plowy McPlowface

Rusty the Snow Plow

Snow Plow Rocky

Snow Ball

Snow Crusher

Plow Chica Plow Plow

Blizzo

Snow Eater

Snowy Deer Snow Plow

Sleetwood Mac

Blizzard of Oz

Ctrl+Salt+Delete

Yerr a blizzard, Harry

Saul T. Streets

The Snow Digger

Super Scooper

Snowbell

Proposed street sweeper names include:

Very Sweepy

Wildflower the Street Sweeper

Dust Booter

Sweeping Beauty

Hurry Hard

Storm Sweeper

Cochrane Deer Street Sweeper

Gotta Sweep

Mr. Dusty Dirt Devil

Dusty

Super Sweeper

Residents have until Nov. 27 to vote by visiting letstalkcochrane.ca.