Plug pulled on McMahon Stadium's aging suspended sound system

McMahon Stadium's sound system has been decommissioned and the search has begun for its replacement.

The McMahon Stadium Society announced plans to remove the 35-year-old system, installed ahead of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games, on Tuesday.

"The McMahon Stadium Society (MSS) board of directors has made the decision to decommission the suspended sound system prior to the start of the 2022 CFL season. This decision was made after consultation with engineers, stadium management, the University of Calgary, the City of Calgary, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of participants and spectators.

"MSS made the Calgary Stampeders aware of the situation early in the process and continue to consult with the club to find the best solutions for the fan experience."

The sound system, suspended above the field with cables from the towers at the four corners of the stadium, was utilized during the opening and closing ceremonies of the '88 Olympics.

According to the society, a temporary sound system will be used during the Calgary Stampeders' home games this season until a permanent solution is found.