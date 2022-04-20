Plug pulled on McMahon Stadium's aging suspended sound system
McMahon Stadium's sound system has been decommissioned and the search has begun for its replacement.
The McMahon Stadium Society announced plans to remove the 35-year-old system, installed ahead of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games, on Tuesday.
"The McMahon Stadium Society (MSS) board of directors has made the decision to decommission the suspended sound system prior to the start of the 2022 CFL season. This decision was made after consultation with engineers, stadium management, the University of Calgary, the City of Calgary, and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of participants and spectators.
"MSS made the Calgary Stampeders aware of the situation early in the process and continue to consult with the club to find the best solutions for the fan experience."
The sound system, suspended above the field with cables from the towers at the four corners of the stadium, was utilized during the opening and closing ceremonies of the '88 Olympics.
According to the society, a temporary sound system will be used during the Calgary Stampeders' home games this season until a permanent solution is found.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
The annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in over 31 years, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Last week, the province reported 6,181 new COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, 37 deaths and a total of 1,053 hospitalizations, including 48 ICU admissions.
-
Kenney to announce supports for Ukrainians who come to Alberta
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Wednesday will announce supports for Ukrainians who arrive in Alberta as the war continues.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Enjoy the snow, it won't last long
Snow's done. The sun's coming out and the melt will kick in this afternoon. Tuesday brought a significant snowfall to much of the province.
Vancouver
-
Convicted murderer who spent 49 years behind bars dies in prison; circumstances being reviewed
A man who spent nearly 50 years behind bars died last week at a B.C. corrections facility.
-
Door-to-door scam: Someone is pretending to collect cash in Kelowna for cancer charity
Someone is going door-to-door in Kelowna, claiming to be collecting money for a cancer-related charity and then pocketing the cash, police say.
-
Man dies, another seriously injured after both were ejected from ATV in B.C.'s Okanagan
An ATV crash in B.C.'s Okanagan became deadly over the weekend after two men rolled down a steep embankment and were ejected from the vehicle, Mounties say.
Atlantic
-
'Fear factor' fuelling used car crunch, but relief may be on the way
Due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, those who have shopped for a used car lately could be well aware it's not a buyer's market at the moment.
-
New Brunswick expands eligibility for second COVID-19 booster dose
As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can go and get a second COVID-19 booster shot at participating pharmacies.
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Woman 'clinging to window ledge,' 4 others escape suspicious Victoria house fire
Police and firefighters are investigating after a family of five, including three children, narrowly escaped their Victoria home as it was destroyed by a suspicious fire overnight.
-
'We're here to help': Vancouver Island resort ready to welcome 100 Ukrainian refugees
A team of workers, many of them volunteers, are putting the finishing touches on a new home for 100 Ukrainian refugees at a former resort in East Sooke, B.C.
-
'Priced itself out of the retirement market': Realtors weigh in on changing age of Vancouver Island residents
Vancouver Island has long been known as a place where people come to retire, but a new report shows that is no longer the case. The island’s immigration is now being fuelled by young, working families.
Toronto
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Man stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a Toronto subway station late on Tuesday night, police say.
-
Uber to drop mask requirement as one Toronto taxi company vows to keep it in place
Uber Canada has announced that it will no longer require riders to wear masks as of later this week but at least one Toronto taxi company is keeping the requirement in place for the time being.
Montreal
-
28-year-old arrested in stabbing death of his father, 75, in Hochelaga apartment
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in Montreal in what police believe was an altercation with a family member, his son. He was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Montreal's Centre-Sud.
-
Quebec duck farm says it has to kill 150,000 birds, lay off 300 staff due to bird flu
A Quebec duck-farming operation that detected avian flu at three of its facilities says it has to slaughter 150,000 birds and lay off nearly 300 employees.
-
Quebec teacher given four-year sentence for sexual abuse of elementary-school students
A teacher in the Lanaudiere region, northwest of Montreal, faces nearly four years in prison for sexually abusing his young students, girls in grades 2 and 3.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gatineau transit agency pulls 45 buses after fire
Gatineau’s transit agency has pulled 45 buses off the road after a bus fire on a highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
OC Transpo to keep mask mandate in place for 'foreseeable future'
OC Transpo will keep its mask mandate in place even after the province lifts its masking requirements on public transit, the city’s transit chief said Wednesday.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Kitchener
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is touring Waterloo region Wednesday, discussing housing policy and meeting with local Muslim leaders for Ramadan.
-
Walmart arsonist sentenced to 18 months in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores across Waterloo region last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by two years of probation.
-
TVDSB approves mask requirement despite lack of enforcement mechanisms
Public school trustees with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have approved a mask “requirement” that can not and will not be enforced.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon driving conditions 'challenging' after spring snowstorm
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers and pedestrians to be careful after mixed precipitation, dropping temperatures and blowing snow.
-
Saskatoon police should stop charging for personal drug possession, report says
Saskatoon Police Service should be instructed to refrain from imposing criminal charges on people who are found in possession of a personal amount of a substance, a new report says.
Northern Ontario
-
Search efforts continue for two missing people, plane
The search continues for a small plane with two people on board that went missing about 60 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie last Thursday.
-
This is what we know about the $60-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
The OLG has confirmed the winning ticket in the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was purchased in Ontario.
-
Street sweeping underway in Greater Sudbury
Things are about to get real dusty as the annual spring street sweeping in Greater Sudbury gets underway.
Winnipeg
-
Avian flu confirmed in wild bird samples from southern Manitoba
The province has confirmed the presence of avian influenza has been found in two different wild bird samples in Manitoba.
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in Cuba
A Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Manitoba investing $9M to help young Manitobans get summer jobs
The Manitoba government is investing $9 million to help young people get summer jobs.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP ask for public's help in search for missing 5-year-old boy
Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a five-year-old boy who was reported missing on Tuesday.
-
'Possible burials' discovered on site of former Sask. residential school
A Saskatchewan First Nation will reveal the results of a geophysical investigation where "possible burials" were found on the site of a former residential school.
-
Sask. reports record number of visits to Highway Hotline site in past year
Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received a record breaking nearly 13 million hits over the past year, according to a release from the provincial government.