Plummeting HPV vaccination rate in Alberta a concern for health experts

UPDATED

UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving

The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.