Point 'em down: Canada's alpine ski World Cup races back with a bonus in Lake Louise

Candace Crawford, of Canada, skis down the course during the Women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Candace Crawford, of Canada, skis down the course during the Women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Calgary Top Stories