CALGARY -- I will not use the words "Polar Vortex" during this article without including a term noting its departure. Fair? Alright, let's get going.

The Polar Vortex is on its way out, sidling eastward and back northward as we head into the week. Calgary's temperature improves immediately, and the migratory pattern of that cool air slides into Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where temperatures will remain in the negative double-digits.

For Calgary, it's no promise for a return to seasonal, but we'll get close. There are no major pot-stirrers this week, so we'll wander between periods of sun and cloud throughout the five-day forecast.

Danaye Maier with Virgin Radio asked this morning about our white Christmas potential, so let's chat about that!

The usual disclaimer/metaphor applies: Every day past the three-day outlook is like taking a giant step back from the dart board and still aiming for a bullseye. The farther back you get, the more challenging that becomes.

Regardless: our current model outlook 11 days ahead (how did Christmas arrive so quickly!?) offers up another ~8 mm of precipitation, which at current values means 10 cm of snow leading up to Santa's arrival: temperatures will stay near 0.

For now, I'm reasonably certain we'll have a white Christmas.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Wednesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -15 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Part II: "The Great Conjunction" is getting way, way closer! Here's CTV reporter Kevin Fleming's story on it.

The celestial event has already started, and Tony caught this photo of it!

Also, from Millarville, Roy sent in this beauty of a shot, showcasing hoarfrost on the trees.

