CALGARY -- It's a polar vortex kind of weekend, and Mother Nature is throwing in a cold front late Saturday for good measure.

Within the bounds of this significant upper low that we're trapped beneath, much of the nation will experience below-average temperatures, save for southern Ontario and regions known for milder oceanic temperatures.

But, then comes the low.

Through Saturday, a surface event will begin to ramp up in the Territories, sweeping southeastward toward north-central Saskatchewan after depositing a fresh coat of snow over Fort Mac and area. The developing cold front associated with this will tail in toward us Saturday afternoon, shifting wind conditions to a northern trajectory with 40 km/h gusts possible. The end result: Saturday's low, and Sunday's high fall well below averages. Sunday's low sticks there, too.

We'll experience off-and-on flurries over the next 60 hours or so. That's the standing by-product of these cooler temperatures and fluctuations in our upper air. If we get a grand total of a single centimeter of snow in that time, it'll be a mild surprise.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: cold front! Low -15 C

Sunday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -15 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -6 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Rarely do I bring in photos beyond Alberta, but this shot snapped by Joan in Elora, Ontario along Grand River was too good to pass up.

As a strong proponent of "support local," however, I'd be remiss not to include Grace's photo, too! Thanks for sending!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email them over to Kevin Stanfield