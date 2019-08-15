

CTV News Calgary





One person is in police custody in connection with a Thursday afternoon emergency response in the East Village that continued into the evening.

A command post was established in the parkade of a condominium in the 500 block of Riverfront Avenue Southeast. A resident of the building says the police presence began at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Members of the Calgary Fire Department's hazardous material team responded to the building at the request of the Calgary Police Service to test several items inside a residential unit.

According to police, the CFD's involvement was considered a precautionary measure and there is currently no threat to public safety.

Police confirm one person is in custody in connection with their investigation and charges are pending against them, but have not disclosed what prompted the initial CPS response.