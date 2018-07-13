Calgary police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a residence in the southeast a week ago.

Kayla Carrillo, 13, was reported missing to police on Tuesday and was last seen on July 6 when she left her home in the 2400 block of 41 Street S.E.

Carrillo is described as:

163 cm or 5’4” tall

Slim Build

Light brown Hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org