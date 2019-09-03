Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from her northeast Calgary home almost two weeks ago.

Tianna Medicine Shield, also known as TT, failed to return home on August 20 and was reported missing two days later.

Police say her disappearance is not out of character and that they have ruled out foul play in her diappearance but want to confirm that she is alright.

Tianna frequents the downtown, Sunnyside and Marlborough areas and has been known to use Calgary Transit.

Tianna is described as:

Indigenous

165 cm or 5'5" tall

About 50 Kg or 110 pounds

Slim build

Brown hair

Anyone with information about Tianna's whereabouts is asked to call police at the non-emergency number 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org