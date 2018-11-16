A suspect who escaped RCMP custody on Friday afternoon in Lethbridge has been captured after police deployed a stun gun.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, RCMP members were transporting the male, a suspect in a number of property-related offences, shortly before 3:00 p.m. when he escaped from custody and fled on foot.

Members of the LPS were deployed and the suspect was located a short time later in a downtown apartment building where he had barricaded himself within a washroom. The responding officers were confronted by the male who lunged at them while holding a knife. An officer fired a stun gun and the suspect was apprehended by police. Medical staff assessed the male following the arrest.

Charges are pending against the unidentified suspect who remains in police custody.