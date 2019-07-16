Members of the Calgary Police Service have arrested one person following a Tuesday afternoon assault that sent a woman to hospital.

CPS officials say the stabbing attack occurred shortly before 5 p.m. along the sidewalk near the intersection of Macleod Trail and 7th Avenue Southeast, across the street from the City Hall LRT station.

A woman was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries considered non-life threatening. Crime scene tape cordons off a section of the sidewalk outside of Rocky Mountain Plaza.

Officers stopped a CTrain and searched the train's cars for the suspect or any potential witnesses but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Shorly after 6 p.m., a suspect was arrested in connection with the investigation.