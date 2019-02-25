Tips from the public have led to the arrest of a man who was wanted on 18 warrants in connection to a shooting in the city’s northeast earlier this month.

On February 14, emergency crews responded to the 1400 block of Renfrew Drive N.E. at about 1:00 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been released.

The man in his 30s was targeted in the attack and his assailant fled the area before police arrived.

A warrant was issued for Justin David Fogg, 25, for assault and a number of weapons related charges.

Police say tips from the public led to Fogg’s arrest on Sunday.

A number of items related to the shooting, a quantity of drugs, brass knuckles, a taser and bear spray were also seized by police upon Fogg’s arrest.

Fogg is facing additional charges and is scheduled to appear in court on March 15, 2019.