Police arrest naked man after assault on woman in southwest condo
Calgary police say they arrested a naked male suspect who reportedly attacked a woman on Saturday morning.
Published Saturday, January 13, 2018 3:54PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, January 13, 2018 4:02PM MST
Calgary police say charges are pending against a man after he allegedly attacked a woman with a broom inside her southwest home on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a condo complex on Springbank Villas S.W. at about 4:30 a.m. after a woman reported that she'd been attacked by a naked man who was roaming the area.
The suspect, believed to be impaired by drugs, ended up breaking into her home and hit her with a broom.
The victim, in her 60s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Rockyview Hospital for treatment.
Police were able to find the suspect and subsequently arrested him. Charges are pending.