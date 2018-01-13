Calgary police say charges are pending against a man after he allegedly attacked a woman with a broom inside her southwest home on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a condo complex on Springbank Villas S.W. at about 4:30 a.m. after a woman reported that she'd been attacked by a naked man who was roaming the area.

The suspect, believed to be impaired by drugs, ended up breaking into her home and hit her with a broom.

The victim, in her 60s, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Rockyview Hospital for treatment.

Police were able to find the suspect and subsequently arrested him. Charges are pending.