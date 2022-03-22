Police ask Balzac residents to search their property for missing Calgary man

Calgary police are asking residents who live in the Balzac area to "thoroughly search their properties" as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a missing man.

Ryan Porterfield, 32, was last seen in the southwest Calgary community of Elboya at around 6 a.m. on March 15.

Police said Porterfield sent a text to his family at 8:15 that night, but hasn't been heard from since.

On Monday, police issued an update on their investigation, asking citizens living in the area of Highway 566 and Range Road 293 to look for any indication Porterfield may have visited the area.

Calgary police released this map, which shows the area investigators area asking citizens to search. Police say the missing man is 185 centimetres (6’1”) tall and approximately 77 kilograms (170 pounds) with a slim build, blue-green eyes, slicked back brown hair, a long beard, tattoos on his shoulder and left arm, and a half-sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.

He typically wears black Carhartt work pants, a blue Altec work shirt, a black toque, Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, and black Etnies skateboard shoes.

Anyone with information on Porterfield's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.