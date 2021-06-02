CALGARY -- Three years after she was reported missing, Calgary police are again asking for information on the disappearance of a Calgary woman.

Lisa MacEachern, 51, who was last seen and spoken to in Calgary sometime in early June 2018.

She is described as being 167 centimetres (5'6") tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and red hair and has tattoos on her shoulders of three hearts and flowers.

Investigators don't know what she was wearing at the time.

Each year, police receive about 5,000 reports of people being missing in Calgary.

Many of those files are resolved in a short period of time — with the person being located — but a small percentage remain open for years.

"Recently we began sharing information with the public about historical missing persons cases in hopes of generating tips to aid in these investigations,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta, with the homicide unit, which oversees the missing persons team.

"We never close files, but it is a reality that sometimes we do not have enough information or evidence to move an investigation forward. It is our hope that by bringing these cases to the public’s attention, we can gain new insight into these cases."

Anyone with information about MacEachern's disappearance, or her movements any time after June 2018, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the Calgary Police Service missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.