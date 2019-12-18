Police ask for help in search for missing Calgary man
CALGARY -- Police are asking for help from the public to find a Calgary man reported missing last week.
Patrick Vice was last seen about 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 12 walking east on Sixth Avenue near First Street S.W.
He is described as being in his early 60s, standing 180 centimetres (5-foot-10) with an average build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a black tuque, black jacket and dark pants when he was last seen and was carrying a McDonald's coffee and a newspaper.
Police say they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.