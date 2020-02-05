CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help from the public to identify a man observed performing an indecent act at a southwest LRT station in December.

Surveillance footage captured at the Anderson LRT Station on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a man, who was dressed in blue jeans, a blue sweater and a blue coat, expose himself,

He appears to be middle-aged and was also wearing black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.