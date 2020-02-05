Police ask for help to identify man who exposed himself at southwest LRT station
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 4:18PM MST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 4:19PM MST
Calgary police are asking for help to identify this man who was recorded performing an indecent act at the Anderson LRT in December. (Calgary police/Facebook)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help from the public to identify a man observed performing an indecent act at a southwest LRT station in December.
Surveillance footage captured at the Anderson LRT Station on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a man, who was dressed in blue jeans, a blue sweater and a blue coat, expose himself,
He appears to be middle-aged and was also wearing black sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.