Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for starting a fire at the Cast Iron Cookhouse, on Monday, August 26.

The suspect was photographed on CCTV cameras, at 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 26. He's described as having a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie and black Adidas track pants with a blue stripe down the side of each leg.

Police also released photos of two vehicles seen driving through the parking lot just before the fire. One was a silver Toyota 4 Runner, while the other was a silver Dodge Nitro with a broken front bumper.

Investigators don’t know whether they were part of the arson, but would like to speak to the owners, who may have useful information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone (1-800-222-8477), online (calgarycrimestoppers.org), or via the P3Tips app, available through Apple or Google Play store.